Archaeologists in Khakassia have found a unique stone tile

Archaeologists during the work at the site of the expansion of the railway in the Askiz district of Khakassia discovered a unique stone tile of the first centuries of our era with a spatial image, the meaning of which has yet to be clarified, the scientific secretary of the Department of rescue archaeological works of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography told reporters.

The Khakass-Minusinsk basin has long had the status of an archaeological Mecca, which has been explored for about 300 years. Many principles of studying the Bronze and Iron ages were laid down here. Archaeologists found the stone tile while exploring the settlement complex of the Tashtyk archaeological culture (I-VII centuries AD).

“Burnt-out structures were found on Kazanovka-14, among which there was a fairly typical inventory for the Tashtyk culture: vessels, arrowheads, astragalus with signs, metal products. And among other things, a unique item was found. A stone tile with an image was found in the layer without any special context. One of these images shows a certain space as it was seen by the bearers of this culture,” scientist said.

The archaeologist explained that the images of the Tashtyk culture are quite well known. In particular, an important part of the Hermitage’s exposition is occupied by planks from the Tepsey burial ground, where archers are depicted.

“But a stone tile with a clearly non-anthropomorphic spatial structure is the first time, as far as I can tell. You can see a lot here. We see, on the one hand, the three-part zoning of the middle, upper and lower. These zones clearly stand out. On the other hand, we can also see the top view here. Something reminds us of a forest, a river, and hills. I would very much like that, based on the results of our studies of this image, we would get to know better how the bearers of the Tashtyk culture looked at their world and saw their place in it,” he said.

In turn, Deputy Director for Scientific and organizational work believes that the image on the stone tile could not be applied simultaneously. He admitted that some new details were added to the same base several times.