Archivists seized letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un from the estate of former U.S. President Trump

Representatives of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has seized letters addressed to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un from the estate of former American President Donald Trump. This is reported by The Washington Post, citing three sources familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, we are talking about letters from the North Korean leader, which Trump himself previously jokingly called love. They were taken by archivists from the estate of the ex-president of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, along with a number of other documents related to the period of Trump’s stay in power. So, the newspaper notes, the message left to him in 2016 by his predecessor in the presidential post, Barack Obama, was also kept in the house of the former American leader.

It is clarified that several boxes of papers were seized from Trump within the framework of the Law on Presidential Documents, according to which all official documents of the president are a national treasure. Aides to the politician said that Trump did not try to break the law, and in these boxes were souvenirs, gifts and letters from world leaders that he took from the White House after the end of his term.

As experts interviewed by The Washington Post noted, the probability that now Trump will be tried to be held accountable is quite small, since for this it will be necessary to prove that he really intended to conceal these documents and had criminal intent.

In 2020, it became known that Trump exchanged 25 letters with Kim Jong-Un. In them, the North Korean leader talked about his fantastic friendship with the U.S. president and addressed his American counterpart “Your Excellency.” Trump himself also spoke with great warmth about the correspondence with Kim Jong-un, noting that she was very sweet and beautiful and contributed to the fact that they both embrace with each other.