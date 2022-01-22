Arnold Schwarzenegger got into an accident in California

According to preliminary information from police sources, the fault in the accident lies with the actor who made a left turn at a red traffic light.

Actor, former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an accident in Los Angeles on Friday, TMZ reported.

According to him, at about 5 pm Pacific Coast time, Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon SUV crashed into a Toyota Prius passenger car a few kilometers from the celebrity’s house. From the impact, the actor’s car turned out to be one wheel on the hood of a passenger car. According to preliminary information from police sources, the fault in the accident lies with Schwarzenegger, who made a left turn at a red traffic light.

The actor himself was not injured, the woman in the car suffered a head injury and was hospitalized.