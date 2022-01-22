Arnold Schwarzenegger got into an accident in California

BY Oleg Ceban
22 Views
Arnold Schwarzenegger got into an accident in California

According to preliminary information from police sources, the fault in the accident lies with the actor who made a left turn at a red traffic light.

Actor, former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an accident in Los Angeles on Friday, TMZ reported.

According to him, at about 5 pm Pacific Coast time, Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon SUV crashed into a Toyota Prius passenger car a few kilometers from the celebrity’s house. From the impact, the actor’s car turned out to be one wheel on the hood of a passenger car. According to preliminary information from police sources, the fault in the accident lies with Schwarzenegger, who made a left turn at a red traffic light.

The actor himself was not injured, the woman in the car suffered a head injury and was hospitalized.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send