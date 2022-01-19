Ash from the eruption of the Tonga volcano reached a record height. This happened for the first time in history

The eruption of the Tonga volcano was the most powerful of all in the last 30 years. There was a huge amount of ash in the atmosphere, but this will not affect the Earth’s climate.

The volcanic eruption that destroyed a small island in Polynesia on Saturday, Jan. 15, sent huge amounts of ash to record heights, experts said, but would not cause any disruption to Earth’s climate.

Satellites have detected a cloud of ash that has already spread across Australia at an altitude of more than 39 km above the Earth’s surface. Simon Proud, a researcher at the University of Oxford, announced this on Twitter on Monday, January 17. He added that volcanic ash was detected so high in the Earth’s atmosphere for the first time.

We will update the data in the coming days, but if everything is correct, this is the highest cloud we have ever seen. Simon Proud, Research Fellow, University of Oxford

However, scientists believe that the eruption will not affect the Earth’s climate. Despite the apocalyptic scale of the explosion, which was documented by multiple satellites in real-time, the amount of ash it contained was relatively small compared to other catastrophic volcanic eruptions.

Hi-Tech previously wrote that volcanic eruptions have contributed to the collapse of dynasties in China over the past 2,000 years. Ash emissions temporarily cooled the climate, the situation affected agriculture, which worsened the economy and political situation in the region.