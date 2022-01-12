Astronomers have recorded a rare supernova explosion. There were only five

Astronomers have recorded members of a new class of supernovae, Cow, the brightest so far observed in X-rays. There are only five such outbreaks to date.

The flash was named AT2020mrf. This event was attributed to the Cow group (English cow), it received such an unusual name in honor of the first supernova, which was called AT2018cow: the word cow was in the generated name.

After the explosion of a star, a black hole or neutron star is formed. The latter objects are usually inactive, shrouded in material ejected from the explosion. Cow events work differently, they are not inside material that interferes with the view. Also, their cores can be active. Most of these events include open compact objects that emit high-energy X-rays.

Therefore, when observing Cow, you can see how the birth of black holes and neutron stars occurs.

The AT2018cow signal surprised astronomers by being found in 2018 and 10 times brighter in visible light than typical supernovae. But at the same time, the explosion also died out faster. The researchers suggested that they observed the birth of a black hole or a neutron star.

AT2020mrf was originally discovered in the X-ray range, not in the optical range. She was noticed in July 2020 using X-ray data from the Russian-German telescope Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma. A careful analysis revealed that the explosion emitted 20 times more X-ray radiation than the original AT2018cow event of the same class.

In addition, according to NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, the explosion not only still emits sounds, but also emits 200 times more X-ray light than AT2018cow over the same period of time.