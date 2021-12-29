Astronomers have studied a distant and bright quasar with a large redshift

Scientists have studied the quasar J0439 + 1634 in X-rays. They used data from ESA’s XMM-Newton spacecraft.

With the help of ESA’s XMM-Newton spacecraft, an international team of astronomers performed X-ray observations of the most distant known quasar, J0439 + 1634. It has a gravitational lens – a dim galaxy that sits between it and observers from Earth. The research results, published on the arXiv preprint server, have given scientists more data on the properties of this source.

Quasars, or quasi-stellar objects or quasars (QSOs), are extremely luminous active galactic nucleus (AGNs) that contain supermassive central black holes with accretion disks. Their redshifts are measured by strong spectral lines that dominate their visible and ultraviolet spectra.

Astronomers are especially interested in studying quasars with high redshifts (above 5.0). They are the brightest and most distant compact objects in the observable universe. The spectra of these QSOs can be used to estimate the mass of supermassive black holes, which constrain models of evolution and formation of quasars. Consequently, quasars with high redshift can serve as a powerful tool for exploring the early Universe.

At redshift of 6.52, J0439 + 1634 is the first known high redshift quasar to have a gravitational lens. Its high lens magnification makes it an excellent target for X-ray studies.

Scientists led by Jinyi Yang of the University of Arizona examined J0439 + 1634 using the EPIC photon camera aboard the XMM-Newton spacecraft. They studied the X-ray properties of this source using spectral analysis and compared the results with other populations of quasars. It turned out that the X-ray radiation emanating from the quasar is 18 times weaker than one would expect. Thus, this object is a candidate for a special kind of quasars with weak X-rays.