Astronomers have studied high-energy rays from the supergiant galaxy M87

An international team of astronomers has studied very high energy (VHE) rays from the radio galaxy Messier 87.

Scientists have studied high-energy rays from the supergiant elliptical galaxy Messier 87, the largest in the constellation Virgo. Astronomers have recently studied them. The results of this work, published in the arXiv.org preprint library, will help to better understand the nature of M87 and the processes responsible for VHE emissions from this source.

The centers of radio galaxies emit a huge amount of radio waves. Black holes emit high-energy jets, visible in radio waves, that accelerate electrically charged particles to high speeds.

M87, also known as Virgo A, is classified as the giant radio galaxy Fanaro-Riley I. It lies 53.5 million light-years from Earth and is about 980,000 light-years in diameter. At the same time, the dynamic mass of M87 is estimated at about 15 trillion solar masses – it is one of the most massive galaxies in the Local Supercluster. One of the most notable features of the M87 is its highly energetic, complex jets.

A team of scientists from the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics in Puebla, Mexico analyzed data on the galaxy using the Cherenkov Observatory. She specializes in the study of gamma radiation and cosmic rays, she is located on the slopes of the Sierra Negra volcano in the Mexican state of Puebla at an altitude of 4100 meters.

To explain the VHE emission from M87, scientists examined the galaxy’s broadband spectral energy distribution using the lepto-hadron model. The results show that the lepto-hadron model can explain the stationary VHE emission from M87, which was previously detected by the Cherenkov Observatory. The model can explain the “orphan” flares of this galaxy, which are recorded only in the VHE bands. Scientists believe they are caused by changes in the energy distribution of protons.