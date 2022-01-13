Astronomers have studied the “inconsistencies” in the system of globular clusters of the galaxy Messier 85

Argentine scientists have studied the complex system of globular clusters in the galaxy Messier 85. The results are described in an article published on the arXiv.org preprint site.

Using the Gemini North telescope, astronomers have made photometric and spectroscopic observations of the galaxy known as Messier 85. The observational campaign has revealed more about its complex system of globular clusters.

Globular clusters (GC or GC, globular clusters) are clusters of closely related stars that orbit galaxies. Astronomers use them as natural laboratories to study the evolution of stars and galaxies. In particular, globular clusters can help researchers better understand the history of formation and evolution of early-type galaxies, since the origin of GCs is closely related to periods of intense star formation.

Messier 85 (or M85, also known as NGC 4382) is about 60 million light-years from Earth. This galaxy has a complex, rippled outer structure thought to be the result of a merger with another galaxy. It is estimated that this happened between 4 and 7 billion years ago.

Previous studies of M85 have shown that it hosts a complex system of globular clusters. About 100 GCs have been identified in this galaxy, and astronomers have divided them into three groups based on color: blue (BGC), green (GGC), and red (RGC). The scientists also found that all subpopulations are about 10 billion years old, but it turned out that they are very different in spatial distribution, kinematics and average metallicity. They studied these “inconsistencies”.

A team of astronomers led by Carlos J. Escudero of the La Plata Institute of Astrophysics in Argentina studied the complex system of star clusters in M85. They used the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) camera on the Gemini North telescope for photometric and spectroscopic observations of the inner region of the galaxy.

During their study, they identified four groups of GCs in M85: a typical blue cluster (Group A), a red one (Group C), an intermediate-colored cluster (Group B), and a more red-colored cluster (Group D). Astronomers were able to determine the radial velocity of 53 objects, confirming 47 GCs associated with M85.

According to the article, the mean radial velocity of the group A subpopulation is 666 km/s. The average age of GCs in this group is estimated at 10.4 billion years, and the average metallicity is -1.48. The group shows a negative metallicity gradient away from the center of M85. Group B has an average radial velocity of 751 km/s. This group represents young GCs with an average age of only 2.2 Ga and an average metallicity of -0.05. Within this group, astronomers have identified the ultra-compact cluster M85-HCC1. The average radial velocity of the subpopulation of red GCs (group C) was 691 km/s. The average age of these red GCs is estimated at 12.1 Gyr and their average metallicity is approximately -0.64.