Astronomers photographed the Flame Nebula ten years later

The Flame Nebula lives up to its name and looks like a cosmic fire. This activity is due to the fact that the galaxy is captured by radio waves.

The picture was taken thanks to the work of former astronomer Thomas Stanke and his team at the South European Laboratory. Recently processed images of the nebula have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The Flame Nebula, Torch or CED 55P is an emission nebula. Its glow is due to the large number of young stars that are constantly being born in this region. A dark dusty structure is visible in the center, obscuring the glow.

While observing the Flame Nebula, the researchers also observed clouds reflecting light from nearby stars and discovered a new, smaller circular nebula called the Cow Nebula.

Earlier on Twitter, Hubble posted a new snapshot, the first in 2022. This is a star that was previously photographed in 2019.