Astronomers watched a dying star explode for the first time

Astronomers have witnessed a dying star explode into a supernova. The results of this observation will change our knowledge of the life cycle of stars.

The authors of the new work for the first time observed in real time the end of the life of a red supergiant: before their eyes, the star exploded and turned into a type II supernova. The star was first discovered in the summer of 2020 by the enormous amount of light it emitted.

Astronomers used the W.M. Keck Observatory for observation. A group of scientists conducted transient studies as part of the Young Supernova Experiment (YSE), they have observed a red supergiant for the past 130 days.

The team captured a powerful flash: the first spectrum of the energy explosion was named supernova 2020tlf or SN 2020tlf. From this information, astronomers have determined that there is dense circumstellar material surrounding the star during the explosion.

Based on data from the Keck Observatory Spectrograph (DEIMOS) and the Echellette Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRES), they discovered a red supergiant that emitted a burst of SN 2020tlf. The star is located in the galaxy NGC 5731, about 120 million light years from Earth and 10 times more massive than the Sun.

The new study challenges scientists’ early beliefs that red supergiant stars evolve just before they explode. The radiation that the authors recorded came from a red supergiant in the last year before the explosion. In similar cases, at least some of the stars undergo significant changes in their internal structure, which then lead to a violent outburst of gas a few moments before collapse.