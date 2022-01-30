At least nine people were killed in a major road accident north of Las Vegas

BY Ivan Maltsev
One victim is in critical condition, a total of 15 people were involved in the accident.

At least nine people were killed in an accident involving six cars north of the American Las Vegas (Nevada). This was reported on Sunday by the local branch of the ABC Broadcasting Corporation with reference to the police.

According to her, the driver of the Dodge car ran a red light and collided with several vehicles. One victim is in critical condition, a total of 15 people were involved in the accident. The Dodge driver died on the spot.

During the investigation, the roads at the accident site were closed.

