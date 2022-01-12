At the Oscar ceremony, for the first time in three years, there will be a presenter

The name of the presenter has not been disclosed, Variety magazine notes.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held with the host for the first time in three years, Variety magazine reported, citing the head of the entertainment division of ABC TV channel Craig Erwich.

A representative of the TV channel that will broadcast the ceremony announced this during the virtual event, but did not disclose the name of the host. “I could have become one,” he said, and promised to share details on this issue soon.

The awards have been held without a host since 2019 after comedian Kevin Hart turned down the role due to a scandal with accusations of homophobia. That ceremony scored good ratings, so the organizers abandoned the traditional format for the next two years, but the last awarding showed that fewer people still watch the ceremony without a host and decided to return the original order of the event.

The 94th awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater, traditional for the award, in Los Angeles (California), the announcement of the nominees for the award will take place on February 8.