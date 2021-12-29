Austin ordered the carrier strike group to remain in the Mediterranean

The aircraft carrier Harry Truman and its accompanying ships were to move to the Persian Gulf region.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the U.S. Navy carrier strike group to remain in the Mediterranean area, rather than move to the Middle East, amid concerns about the concentration of thousands of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine.

A Pentagon official said that the change in the schedule of the aircraft carrier Harry Truman and the five accompanying American warships reflects the need for a permanent presence in Europe.

This is necessary in order to reassure American allies and partners in the region, said the official, who agreed to discuss the details of the military deployment on condition of anonymity.

The United States and Western allies watched as the number of Russian troops at the border, according to some estimates, reached a peak of 100,000 people, which increased fears that Moscow was preparing to invade Ukraine.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 and shortly thereafter supported a separatist uprising in the east of the country.

After more than seven years of fighting, the conflict claimed the lives of more than 14 thousand people and devastated Donbass, which is the industrial center of Ukraine.

Russia has said it has no intentions of launching a new invasion, and instead accused Ukraine of hatching plans to use force to regain control of territories held by Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine has rejected these statements.

The Truman strike group includes five ships: the cruiser San Jacinto, the missile destroyers Cole, Bainbridge, Gravely and Jason Dunham. The frigate of the Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen is also with them.

The aircraft carrier Harry Truman left Norfolk, its home port, on December 1 and entered the Mediterranean Sea on December 14.

It was planned that he would move to the Persian Gulf region.