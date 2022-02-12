Austin ordered the temporary removal of about 150 U.S. military instructors from Ukraine

The decision was made after the Department of State ordered some employees of the American embassy in Ukraine to leave its territory.

The head of the U.S. Defense Department, Lloyd Austin, ordered the temporary removal of about 150 military instructors from the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters on Saturday, citing two American officials.

As the agency’s interlocutors pointed out, the decision was made by Austin after the Department of State ordered some employees of the American embassy in Ukraine to leave its territory. “This decision was taken as a precaution,” Reuters quoted one of them as saying.

According to the agency’s sources, there is no information about where the United States will send its military instructors in the future.