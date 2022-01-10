Australia has signed a $2.5 billion arms purchase agreement with the United States

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the country, in particular, intends to receive 75 Abrams tanks, several dozen armored vehicles and related equipment by 2025.

Australia has signed an agreement to purchase Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles from the United States with a total cost of about 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.5 billion) to modernize the army fleet. This was reported on Monday by The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper with reference to the country’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

According to the newspaper, Australia intends to receive and adopt 75 M1A2 Abrams tanks, several dozen armored vehicles and related equipment by 2025. As the head of the Australian Defense Department noted, the new equipment will replace 59 obsolete M1A1 tanks purchased in 2007. “In combination with infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers, the new Abrams tanks will provide our soldiers with the best opportunities for attack and defense,” Dutton said.

It is noted that under the agreement, Australia will receive, in addition to tanks, 29 M1150 armored mine clearance vehicles, 18 tank bridge-laying vehicles (based on the M1 Abrams tank) and six armored repair and evacuation vehicles. It is planned that the first deliveries under the agreement will be completed in 2024.