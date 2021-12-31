Australian icebreaker showed a seamount 2,500 meters

The top of the seamount was first mapped. The scientists used data from the Australian icebreaking research vessel RSV Nuyina.

A seamount 2,500 m high, 2,900 m wide and 4,500 m long was discovered from satellites in a region called the Furious Fifties. This is the 50th parallel to the south latitude – an imaginary line running along the surface of the Earth’s southern hemisphere. Distance to the equator – 5538 km, to the South Pole – 4460 km. Now, with the help of the Australian icebreaking research vessel RSV Nuyina, it has been mapped.

Seamounts are usually formed from extinct volcanoes and can be biological hotspots. Their environment attracts plankton, corals, fish and marine mammals. To map such a large-scale object, the researchers used an echo sounder. It is a measuring instrument that uses sound pulses to investigate the structure and topography of the bottom, as well as detect underwater objects.

When sound hits an object or the seabed, it is reflected back to the ship, allowing scientists to construct a picture of the seabed. During the mapping, the RSV Nuyina was moving at a speed of 8 knots (14 km / h). Researchers have unofficially named this deep-sea elevation “Ridgie Didge Seamount”, but this is unofficial.