Austrian engineer creates chip-sized terahertz radiation source

An extremely simple and compact source of terahertz radiation was created at the Vienna University of Technology: a generator with double resonant tunneling diodes. Its radiation power is much higher than similar devices. The new technology has already been published in the scientific journal Applied Physics Letters.

For the new device, the team of scientists used not optical or quantum cascade lasers, but simple generators. “Oscillators are quite common in electrical engineering,” says Petr Ourzhednik. When certain electronic components, such as coils and capacitors, are interconnected, then energy flows back and forth between them, thereby generating electromagnetic radiation. “But usually the problem is losses,” says Petr Ourzhednik. “This usually ensures that the oscillations in these resonant circuits stop after a very short time.”

However, this can be changed with the help of quantum physics techniques: “We use resonant tunneling diodes, in which the current flows between two barriers as a result of tunneling,” says Petr Ourzhednik. “The quantum well between the barriers in our structures is especially narrow, so only very specific and very few electronic states can exist there.” By applying voltage, these states of electrons and their energies can be changed.

Typically, the current increases with increasing electrical voltage – electrical resistance indicates to what extent. However, in resonant tunneling diodes, the opposite effect is possible: with increasing voltage, it can happen that the states of electrons in the quantum well cease to correspond to the states of electrons in other parts of the structure. This means that electrons can no longer move from one region to another, and the current decreases rather than increases. This means: the electrical resistance becomes negative. “However, negative resistance in the oscillating circuit means that the oscillating circuit does not lose its energy, but gains energy instead. Electromagnetic oscillations continue to go on by themselves, and the external direct current is converted into terahertz radiation, ”adds Ourzhednik.

The main feature of this technology is not only a sufficiently high intensity of terahertz radiation, but also its small size: the entire structure is much less than a millimeter. Therefore, it would potentially be worthwhile to embed it in compact devices such as smartphones.

“There are so many ideas for application that today we cannot even say which one is the most realistic,” says Mikhail Feiginov. “The terahertz range is used in radio astronomy, with its help you can see through optically opaque objects, for example, when checking security at an airport or even when testing materials. Another interesting application is chemical sensors: different molecules can be recognized in fact. that they absorb very specific frequencies in the terahertz range. All of these technologies will benefit from simple and compact terahertz sources, and we wanted to make an important contribution to this. ”

Terahertz radiation usually has a wavelength of just under one millimeter – a technically challenging range. Longer wavelength electromagnetic waves can be generated using conventional electronic components (such as transistors) and antennas. Shorter wavelengths can be obtained with conventional light sources such as lasers or LEDs. However, the terahertz range is still a technical problem.