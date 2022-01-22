Berlusconi withdrew his candidacy from the Italian presidential election

BY Ivan Maltsev
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has decided to withdraw his candidacy from the election of a new president of the country. This was reported by the ANSA news agency, citing sources in the party of the former prime minister “Forward, Italy.”

According to their information, Berlusconi, during a meeting with the leaders of the center-right League and Brothers of Italy parties, proposed to nominate a single “worthy” candidate, without naming names. He also expressed the opinion that the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is also considered a contender for the presidency, should remain in office.

The term of presidential powers of the current head of State Serzh Sargsyan ends in February 2022. Voting on the candidacy for the post of president of Italy is due to begin on January 24 at a joint meeting of the two chambers of parliament.

