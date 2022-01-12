Bernice King: the restriction of voting rights would have disappointed the father

Martin Luther King’s daughter stressed the importance of the electoral process for American democracy.

The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. believes that the civil rights leader who died in 1968 would have been disappointed by the restrictions on voting rights that are being taken in some states.

“What is happening now would not surprise him, but would disappoint him,” said Bernice King, head of the King Memorial Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.

King made such comments when President Joe Biden visited Atlanta on Tuesday, where her father was born. The President made a speech there in support of efforts to reform the electoral system in the United States after several states passed laws making it more difficult to access voting.

Bernice King also noted that the recent court cases of the murders of African Americans George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery were “turning events.” According to her, the sentences imposed would have been impossible without honest and fair prosecutors.

“That’s why the electoral process and everything related to our democracy, our votes are so important,” she said.

The youngest daughter of the late civil rights leader said that despite the obstacles, she is optimistic and determined to be part of the solution to the problem.

“I am sure that eventually we will see changes and transformations. Perhaps not everything will happen at once, but we will see victories along the way,” she said.