Biden and Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine

According to the White House, the presidents of the United States and France confirmed their support for the sovereignty of Ukraine.

The presidents of the United States and France on Wednesday evening discussed by phone the actions of Russia, which “continues to build up military power near the border with Ukraine,” the White House press service said in a statement.

The two leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also discussed coordination both in the field of diplomacy and in terms of “preparing for the imposition of rapid and serious economic sanctions on Russia in the event of further invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.

Biden and Macron also agreed that their teams will maintain close contacts, including within the framework of NATO and the EU, to develop a “coordinated and integrated approach to solving these issues.”

Before speaking with Biden, Macron also spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. After the conversation, Macron said that during the conversation with Putin, the progress made in the negotiations on the situation in Ukraine within the framework of the “Normandy format” was discussed. He added that both presidents want to continue the dialogue in order to implement the Minsk agreements.

Answering journalists’ questions before the meeting of EU interior ministers, which took place today in Tourcoing, in northern France, Emmanuel Macron stressed that the priority today is to find an agreed path to de-escalation.

The French president also said that he would call Putin again on Thursday at 17:00 GMT. Depending on the “progress in our negotiations in the coming hours,” Macron did not rule out that he would visit Moscow in the near future.