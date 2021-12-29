Biden and Putin will talk by phone on Thursday

BY Ivan Maltsev
The two leaders will reportedly discuss a number of topics, including upcoming talks between the United States and Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss a number of topics, including upcoming diplomatic cooperation with Russia, U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horn said.

“The Biden administration continues to pursue extensive diplomatic efforts with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating a common approach in response to Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine,” the statement said. – President Biden spoke with leaders of countries across Europe, and representatives of the Biden administration interact multilaterally with NATO, the EU and the OSCE. Officials also hold numerous consultations with their colleagues, including from the countries of the eastern flank, on a bilateral basis and in the format of the Bucharest Nine, as well as with Ukraine.”

According to a senior source in the Biden administration, the talks will take place at the initiative of the Russian leader.

It is also reported that the United States has developed a list of issues related to Ukraine and of concern. This list will be presented to the Russian side at the appropriate moment.

According to the source, Biden will make it clear that there is a diplomatic way to de-escalate tensions in the region if Putin is ready to follow it.

