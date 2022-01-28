Biden and Zelensky held telephone talks

The Presidents of the USA and Ukraine discussed issues of security, energy and macro-financial assistance.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the two leaders discussed diplomatic ways of de-escalation and coordination of further actions in the context of Moscow’s aggressive policy towards Kyiv.

As White House press Secretary Jen Psaki explained earlier, this conversation is “part of regular contacts with the Ukrainian government” and does not involve any specific statements.

“The purpose of this call is rather just to check the clock, rather than … to provide any specific information,” Psaki said.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergei Nikiforov wrote on Facebook that during the conversation it is planned to discuss issues of security, energy and macro-financial assistance.

The White House reported on Thursday afternoon that President Joe Biden had warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about “the likelihood that Russia may take military action against Ukraine in February.”

The Kremlin’s statement also looked gloomy: Moscow sees “little reason for optimism” in terms of resolving the crisis after the United States rejected the main demands put forward by Russia this week.

Recall that the discussion of these issues is taking place against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Russia, which has pulled tens of thousands of troops to the borders of Ukraine and demanded guarantees that NATO will stop expanding to the east.

Meanwhile, the White House press service reports that on February 7, President Biden will receive German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, whose visit will provide an opportunity to confirm the strength of ties between the two countries.

According to a White House press release, Biden and Scholz will discuss a shared commitment to diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. They will also note the importance of continuing close cooperation in solving a number of common tasks, including combating the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences of climate change, as well as promoting economic prosperity and international security based on common democratic values.