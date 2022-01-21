Biden: any movement of Russian troops into Ukraine will be considered an invasion

The U.S. President said that he had explicitly warned the Russian President about this.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that any movement of Russian forces into Ukraine would be considered an invasion, which he explicitly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about.

“I spoke with President Putin very clearly, he has no misunderstanding. If any Russian units cross the Ukrainian border, it is an invasion,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

According to him, such an invasion will be met with a “harsh and coordinated response,” which was discussed in detail with U.S. allies and “was very clearly outlined to President Putin.”

“Let there be no doubt: if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a high price,” he added.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, and Western states fear that Moscow is planning a new invasion. Russia denies this.

According to Biden, Washington is vigilantly monitoring the situation in case other scenarios develop.

“Russia has repeatedly used measures other than open military actions to carry out aggression in the past. Paramilitary tactics, so-called attacks in the gray zone and the actions of Russian soldiers not wearing Russian uniforms,” he said.

Biden also mentioned actions such as cyber-attacks and the deployment of “little green men.”

“We must be ready to respond to such actions in a resolute and cohesive manner, using the full range of tools at our disposal,” Biden added.