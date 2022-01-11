Biden believes that the U.S. is on the right track in terms of combating the pandemic

Reuters previously reported that the United States recorded a record daily increase in the number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic among all states.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Tuesday that his country is on the right track in the fight against the pandemic.

“The pandemic worries me only because it’s all over the world, it’s not slowing down too much,” he told reporters at the White House before flying to Georgia. At the same time, the American leader pointed to the efforts of the federal government aimed at assisting the state authorities, as well as hospitals. “I am sure that we are on the right track,” he added.

On Monday, Reuters reported that a record daily increase in the number of cases of infection has been recorded in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic among all states. More than 1.13 million cases of infection were detected in the country during the day. In general, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected has already reached 61.5 million, 839.5 thousand people have died. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.