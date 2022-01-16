Biden called the hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas an “act of terrorism”

The U.S. President noted that the U.S. authorities do not yet know all the details of what happened.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the hostage-taking at a synagogue in Colleyville (Texas) an “act of terrorism.” His words are quoted on Sunday by the White House press pool.

“It was an act of terrorism,” he said. Biden noted that the American authorities do not yet know all the details of what happened, including where exactly the person who took the hostages purchased weapons, but it is known that he “presumably bought it on the street.”

He stressed that he is in contact with the Minister of Justice – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and noted that they are working to prevent “similar acts” in the future.

On Saturday evening, the head of the Colleyville police announced at a press conference that the criminal was dead, and the people he took hostage were released during an operation conducted by the FBI.