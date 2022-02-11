Biden confused Afghanistan with Ukraine

The U.S. President was asked about how the U.S. authorities were ready to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan.

The U.S. President Joe Biden, during an interview with NBC, made a reservation and mentioned Ukraine, answering a question about Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the TV channel published an excerpt from an interview with the head of the White House, in which the host asked Biden about how the U.S. authorities were ready to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan. Answering the question, he said that “there is no suitable time for the withdrawal of [troops],” however, if the U.S. military did not leave the republic, the U.S. “would have to significantly increase the number of troops” and they would “get involved in a war of attrition.” And then he added: “We were never going to unite Ukraine, that is, Iraq…Afghanistan.”