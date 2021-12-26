Biden congratulated NASA on the successful launch of the James Webb telescope into orbit

The U.S. President admitted that the success of the project was not guaranteed.

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated the specialists of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on the launch of the James Webb telescope into orbit and acknowledged that the success of the project was not guaranteed.

“Congratulations to NASA and everyone who made today’s launch of the James Webb telescope possible. Webb is a prime example of what we can achieve if we dream big. We always knew that this project would be a risky venture, but with a high risk, the reward is great,” the U.S. president said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In turn, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wrote the following in this social network: “This NASA launch is an important historical event. The Webb telescope will allow us to make scientific discoveries and gain more knowledge about the universe. Congratulations to everyone who contributed to the start of this million-mile journey.”

Elon Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, also commented on the launch of the telescope into orbit. “Congratulations, this is a big deal,” he wrote on Twitter.

The telescope was launched into orbit earlier on Saturday using an Ariane 5 launch vehicle. The launch took place from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana.