Biden demanded that the Taliban release Navy veteran Mark Frerichs

The President noted that this is a necessary condition for considering the legitimacy of the Taliban.

U.S. President Joe Biden demanded that the Taliban release U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, captured in Afghanistan in 2020.

“Tomorrow marks two years since U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was taken hostage in Afghanistan. As a civil engineer, he spent ten years helping the people of Afghanistan,” Biden said in a statement released on Sunday.

“He didn’t do anything wrong. Nevertheless, the Taliban has been holding him captive for two years,” the President stressed.

According to Biden, the family of Frerichs, an Illinois native, “endured two agonizing years, praying for his safety, wondering where he is and what his condition is, and longing for his return.”

Noting that the creation of security threats to Americans and other innocent civilians is “always unacceptable,” and hostage-taking “is an act of extreme cruelty and cowardice,” the U.S. president said: “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before he can count on any consideration of his quest for legitimacy.”

“This is non–negotiable,” Biden stressed. “I appeal to Mark and to all Americans who are being held hostage and unfairly held abroad, as well as to their families and friends who are experiencing the nightmare of their absence: know that my administration will continue to work purposefully until all Americans who are unfairly detained against their will return home,” the head of the White House said.