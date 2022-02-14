Biden did not answer the question about Ukraine, but congratulated the journalists on Valentine’s Day

The American leader returned to the White House from his residence in Camp David.

The U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, upon returning to the White House from his residence in Camp David (Maryland), did not answer questions from journalists waiting for him; instead, the American leader congratulated the media on Valentine’s Day. This was announced on Monday by the White House press pool.

“President Biden got out of the helicopter with First Lady Jill Biden <…> Journalists were shouting questions, he didn’t stop to talk [to them]. He was asked if he had a message for the migrants protesting outside. He was [also] asked if he thinks the Russian invasion of Ukraine is closer than ever. Biden lowered his mask and said, “Happy Valentine’s Day!” the message says. After that, the head of state and his wife went to the White House.