Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine and negotiations with Russia with his aides

U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting with representatives of the administration responsible for national security issues at his residence in Camp David (Maryland) and discussed with them the situation around Ukraine and diplomatic cooperation with Russia. This was announced by the White House press service.

“Today, President Biden met at Camp David in person and in a virtual format with his national security team to discuss Russia’s ongoing aggressive actions against Ukraine,” the statement said.

In particular, Biden was informed “about the current state of Russian military operations” allegedly conducted “on the border with Ukraine.” He discussed with representatives of the administration “the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation through diplomacy, as well as a number of deterrence measures that are closely coordinated by allies and partners, including the ongoing delivery of security assistance to Ukraine.” “President Biden reiterated that if Russia invades Ukraine further, the United States will ensure swift and harsh consequences for Russia together with our allies and partners,” the document says.

Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan and Adviser Steve Ricchetti were present directly at the residence. The other participants of the meeting connected to her via video link.