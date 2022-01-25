Biden discussed the situation in Ukraine with European leaders

The U.S., NATO and the EU discussed efforts aimed at deterring Russia.

President Biden held a video call with European leaders. They reiterated their concern about the build-up of Russian military power near the borders of Ukraine and expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the White House.

“The leaders of Europe, NATO and the United States stressed their common desire for a diplomatic settlement of the current tensions and reviewed recent contacts with Russia in various formats,” the statement said. “The leaders also discussed joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Among the proposed steps are economic sanctions against Russia, as well as strengthening security on the eastern flank of NATO.

The conversation was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.