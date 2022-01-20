Biden discussed with senators the provision of additional assistance to Ukraine

The upper house of Congress is working on the text of a new bipartisan law on assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with a group of senators from both parties on Wednesday to discuss the build-up of the Russian military presence near the borders of Ukraine. The meeting was reported in a statement by the White House.

The meeting with the president was attended by senators who were part of the Congressional delegation that visited Kyiv this week – Rob Portman, Jeanne Shaheen, Kevin Cramer, Amy Klobuchar, Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal and Roger Wicker. The senators met with the Ukrainian leadership and confirmed bipartisan support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

President Biden and the lawmakers exchanged views on how the United States “can continue to work closely with our allies and partners in support of Ukraine, including ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the current crisis and measures to deter [Russia],” the White House said in a statement.

The President highly appreciated the support of Ukraine from both parties and expressed his intention to continue close cooperation with the Congress. It was stressed that the administration is preparing to impose serious sanctions in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Republican senators announced on Wednesday that they are working together with Democrats on a bill designed to help Ukraine.

The bill submitted by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, which provides for the imposition of sanctions against the Russian “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline to Germany within 15 days after the president signed the law, did not gather enough votes in the Senate last week. The votes were divided equally: 50 “for” and 50 “against.”

Cruz’s opponents believe that large-scale and automatic sanctions on the pipeline could drive a wedge between the United States and its allies, especially Germany, which could damage the alliance of Western allies opposing Russia.

The day before the vote on the bill drafted by Cruz, Democratic Senator Robert Menendez proposed a bill providing for the introduction of sanctions against the pipeline, high-ranking Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and banking institutions in the event of Russian aggression.

Senator Kevin Cramer, in an interview with reporters, said that elements of the legislation proposed by Republicans, for example, the bill developed by Senator Marco Rubio, can be combined with the proposals contained in the Menendez bill.

The senators did not specify when the combined bill could be put to a vote in the Senate.

Cramer said that the bipartisan bill should, in case of aggression, close Russia’s access to the SWIFT global electronic payment system.

The Biden administration is also preparing sanctions against Russia and will be ready to impose them “as soon as Russian tanks appear on the territory of Ukraine,” White House officials said. The restrictions in question may affect American goods exported to Russia and some foreign-made goods that fall under the jurisdiction of the United States.

Menendez’s bill makes no mention of the possibility of disabling SWIFT, but the senator clarified that his proposed law would, in particular, be directed against companies registered in Russia that offer secure messaging systems, such as SWIFT, used by banks to exchange information with other financial institutions.

Senator Rob Portman, who was also part of the delegation that visited Kyiv, said that the bill could include measures that would help Ukraine fight cyber-attacks.