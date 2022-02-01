Biden has decided on the candidacy of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

BY Ivan Maltsev
Biden has decided on the candidacy of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

They, according to sources, will be Bridget Brink.

CNN, citing its sources in the American and Ukrainian governments, reported that President Biden is close to appointing the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, but his administration is still awaiting official approval from the Ukrainian side.

According to a CNN source, Biden chose Bridget Brink, the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, but has not officially nominated her yet, because the Ukrainian government has not yet agreed.

A senior official in Ukraine stressed that there were no delays in the process, noting that the United States proposed a new candidate for ambassador about a week ago, and the candidate is now undergoing a standard check.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said that the candidacy of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine will be announced in the near future.

“I can tell you that when an ambassador is appointed, this person will enjoy the full confidence of the President of the United States, that the person will be someone I know well and with whom I have a close relationship, and this person will have very obvious experience and knowledge in this area,” he said.

Currently, the interests of the United States in Ukraine are represented by Charge d’affaires Kristina Kvien.

