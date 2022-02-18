Biden held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy

The leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine and possible sanctions against Russia.

The U.S. President Joe Biden discussed by phone with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi diplomatic cooperation concerning the situation around Ukraine and the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia. This is stated in a statement issued by the White House press service.

“The leaders reviewed the current diplomatic interaction and deterrence measures taken in response to the ongoing buildup of Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine,” the document says. “They reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as their readiness to ensure that Russia will incur serious economic costs in the event of further invasion of Ukraine.”

Recently, there have been allegations in Western countries, as well as in Kyiv, about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called such information an empty and groundless escalation of tension. He stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. At the same time, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts to solve the crisis by force in the south-east of Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.