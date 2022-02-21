Biden holds a meeting with his National Security team

The meeting is attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces General Mark Milley.

The U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with members of his national security team on Monday. This was announced by a representative of the White House. His words are quoted by NBC.

“President Biden is meeting with his national security team today and regularly receives information about the latest developments related to Russia and Ukraine,” the channel said in a statement. According to him, the meeting is attended by, among others, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, General Mark Milley. NBC does not explain why the meeting was called.

The White House has not yet responded to a request to confirm the meeting. On Monday, a federal holiday is celebrated in the United States – Presidents’ Day, the government is not working. On Sunday, Biden discussed the situation in Ukraine with members of the White House National Security Council.