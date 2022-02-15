Biden holds phone conversation with Macron

The subject of the negotiations is not specified.

The U.S. President Joe Biden is having a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. This was reported to reporters at the White House.

The conversation between the two leaders began at 10:11 am U.S. East Coast time. The subject of the negotiations is not specified. In recent days, the United States and its European allies have been actively discussing the course of cooperation with Russia and the situation around Ukraine.

Since the beginning of February, several telephone conversations between the presidents of the United States and France have already taken place. According to the White House press service, the main topic of the talks was the situation around Ukraine.