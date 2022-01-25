Biden insulted a Fox News journalist for asking about inflation

The U.S. president, apparently unaware that his microphone was on, called the TV channel correspondent a “son of a bitch.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, apparently unaware that his microphone was on, called a Fox News correspondent a “son of a bitch” after he tried to ask him a question about inflation. The incident got into the broadcast of the meeting of the head of state with his economic advisers at the White House, which was conducted by American news broadcasters.

Before the meeting, journalists began asking Biden about the situation around Ukraine. The president complained that he was being asked about Russia and Ukraine, and not about the price reduction in the country, which he intended to discuss with aides. Then Fox News correspondent Peter Dusi asked the American leader: “Will you answer the questions about inflation? Do you think that inflation is a political responsibility in the midterm elections (to Congress, which are due to take place at the end of this year)?”

After that, journalists began to be taken out of the meeting room. “This is a great value. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden replied sarcastically when the media staff left the hall, probably considering that his microphone was turned off. The White House has not yet commented on the incident.

As the TV channel later reported, Biden personally called Dusi to defuse the situation. During the conversation with the correspondent, he said that his remark “was not something personal,” and urged the journalist to continue to ask questions that differ from those asked by his colleagues.

Dusi from the Fox News channel, popular among supporters of conservative views, often addresses sharp questions to the Democratic president and his press secretary Jen Psaki. Inflation in the U.S. last year reached a record high in almost 40 years.