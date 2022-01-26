Biden is ready to consider sanctions against Putin personally

Western countries are stepping up coordination of response measures due to fears that Russia may invade Ukraine.

Western leaders have stepped up preparations for retaliatory measures against any new Russian military actions in Ukraine and are negotiating to protect energy supplies. In turn, on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he would consider the possibility of imposing direct sanctions against President Vladimir Putin.

Tensions remain high after NATO said on Monday it was increasing the readiness of its forces and transferring additional ships and aircraft to Eastern Europe in response to the buildup of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

Russia, which denies it is planning an attack on Ukraine, said it was watching with “great concern.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow’s position that the crisis was caused by the actions of the United States and NATO, and not by the buildup of Russian troops.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in a televised address on Tuesday evening, urged his compatriots to remain calm and said that work was underway to organize a meeting between him and the leaders of Russia, Germany and France.

Biden reiterated that he has no plans to send U.S. troops to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, but said he would consider imposing direct sanctions against Putin and that Russia’s invasion would entail “huge consequences” around the world.

If Russia moved into Ukraine with all its forces, it would be “the largest invasion since World War II” and “would change the world,” Biden said.

Answering questions from the press, Biden said he was ready to consider the possibility of imposing sanctions personally against Putin in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Direct U.S. sanctions against the leaders of foreign leaders are rare, but not unprecedented. Similar sanctions were imposed, for example, against Nicolas Maduro (Venezuela), Bashar al-Assad (Syria) and Muammar Gaddafi (Libya).