Biden ordered to lift restrictions on entry to the United States from eight African countries

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the lifting of restrictions on entry to the United States from eight African states, which were introduced at the end of November due to the detection of omicron, a variant of the new coronavirus. This is stated in the statement of the American leader, distributed on Tuesday.

Since November 29, the US authorities have imposed additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Biden stated that these measures were taken “to slow down the spread of the omicron variant in the United States and allow the United States to take appropriate measures in light of the emergence of new information about this variety.” As specified in the statement, at midnight on December 31, these restrictions will be lifted.

According to the U.S. president, experts “have made great progress in understanding the Omicron variant.” He also noted that this variety “has already spread to more than 100 countries and is predominant in the United States.”