Biden promised additional assistance to the state authorities because of the Omicron strain

As the U.S. president noted, the current situation in the country is “different than in March 2020, when the pandemic began.”

The U.S. Federal Government is ready to provide additional support to the state authorities in light of the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus in the country. This was stated on Monday by President Joe Biden at a meeting with state governors via video link.

“We discussed the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection, especially in light of the holidays,” the American leader said. “As I stated last week, Omicron is a source of concern, but should not be a cause for panic.”

Biden stressed that the current situation in the United States is “different than in March 2020, when the pandemic began.” “We are prepared, we know what needs to be done to save lives, protect people, to continue the work of schools and businesses. We just need to stay focused and continue working together,” he added. – My message to the governors is very simple – if you need something, tell me. We will do our best to support you.”

The U.S. President noted that earlier the federal authorities had already taken a number of measures to accelerate the spread of the vaccine among the population and to simplify testing. “But we need to act more actively; we need to act more effectively. And we will do it,” the American leader assured.

Biden was asked if he was ready to support reducing the quarantine period for people who had previously contracted coronavirus. “I rely on my medical assistants. If they give recommendations, I follow them,” he replied.