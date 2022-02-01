Biden promised Qatar the status of a “major non-NATO ally”

The U.S. President held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar at the White House.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at the White House, during which Biden promised to assign Qatar the status of a “major non-NATO ally” soon.

“Qatar is a good friend and a skillful partner. I am notifying Congress of the designation of Qatar as a “major non-NATO ally” to emphasize the importance of our relationship. I think it should have been done a long time ago,” Joe Biden said at a joint press conference with the Emir of Qatar.

Thani also held separate meetings with the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It is reported that the parties discussed the supply of weapons, among other issues in the field of defense.

Qatar is also the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and in case of disruption of Russian gas supplies to Europe as a result of a potential escalation of the conflict on the border with Ukraine, it can compensate for the shortage of gas on the European market, Reuters reports.

Against the background of negotiations with the U.S. president, a major deal between Boeing and Qatar Airways on the supply of a cargo version of the 777X airliner also took place, and a preliminary order for the supply of the 737 MAX short-haul aircraft was placed.