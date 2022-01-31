Biden: Russia threatens not only Ukraine, but also the modern international order

President Joe Biden made a statement on the UN Security Council meeting on the situation around Ukraine.

“Today at the UN Security Council, the United States described in detail the nature of the Russian threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Biden said. –And we have explained to the international community all the consequences of this threat – not only for Ukraine, but also for the basic principles of the UN Charter and the modern international order.”

“If Russia sincerely intends to resolve the security issues on both sides through dialogue, then the United States, our allies and partners will continue to cooperate in good faith. If instead Russia decides to abandon diplomacy and attack Ukraine, it will bear responsibility and face swift and serious consequences,” the president warned.

“The United States and our allies and partners continue to prepare for any scenario. The world must have a clear understanding of the actions that Russia threatens and be ready to respond to the risks that these actions pose to all of us. Today’s meeting of the Security Council is an important step towards rallying the whole world around a single position: to condemn the use of force, call for military de-escalation, support diplomacy as the best way forward and demand that each of the member states adhere to a responsible approach and not commit military aggression against their neighbors,” Biden said.