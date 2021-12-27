Biden signed a defense budget for 2022 of about $770 billion

Initiatives on sanctions against the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline, the sovereign debt of the Russian Federation and the possibility of imposing restrictions on 35 Russians were previously excluded from the agreed version of the draft budget.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Monday the country’s defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year (started on October 1) in the amount of about $ 770 billion. This is stated in the statement of the White House.

It notes that “the president signed the law “on “appropriations for the fiscal year 2022, mainly for programs of the U.S. Department of Defense and military construction, for programs of the U.S. Department of Energy in the field of national security and for programs in the field of intelligence.”

Earlier, both chambers of the U.S. Congress approved a draft defense budget of about $770 billion. Among other things, it contains a provision on the allocation of $4 billion for the program of the European deterrence initiative, which is directed against Russia. It was supposed to allocate $300 million for military assistance to Ukraine, another $150 million will be spent on “security cooperation with the Baltic states.”

At the same time, initiatives on sanctions against the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline, the sovereign debt of the Russian Federation and the possibility of imposing restrictions on 35 Russians, including ministers, major Russian businessmen, public figures, and journalists, were previously excluded from the agreed version of the draft budget. These initiatives were previously included as amendments to the version of the defense budget adopted by the House of Representatives in the fall. The bill approved by the congressmen then began to be considered by the Senate, but due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats, it was never approved. In this regard, representatives of the relevant committees of the upper and lower chambers of Congress have prepared a new, compromise version of the draft budget.

The agreed document also provides for the extension of the restrictions on cooperation between the Pentagon and the Ministry of Defense of Russia that have been in effect for several years and a ban on the use of budget funds to “perform any actions that recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea.” In addition, the budget provides for the allocation of more than $7 billion for programs related to the regions of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The draft also included a provision on the creation of a commission to study the American military campaign in Afghanistan and a ban on the transfer of Pentagon funds and resources to the radical Taliban movement.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden in the spring requested $753 billion from the Democrat-controlled Congress for defense needs. During the consultations, this amount was increased. The volume of the defense budget for fiscal year 2021 was about $740 billion.