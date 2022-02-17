Biden: the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is very high

At the same time, the President stated that the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the crisis remains.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very high,” but the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the crisis remains.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House, Biden said that “there are all signs that they (Russian troops) are ready to enter Ukraine.”

The President added that he has no plans to talk on the phone with Vladimir Putin.

When asked how high the threat of a Russian invasion is at the moment, Biden replied: “It is very high.”

The head of the White House stressed that Russia has not withdrawn its troops from the border with Ukraine and that the United States has reason to believe that Russia participated in the operation under a false flag, which Moscow will use to justify the invasion.

At the same time, the president said that a diplomatic solution remains possible, so he asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the UN to make a statement on Thursday. “He will tell you what this path is,” Joe Biden said.