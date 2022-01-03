Biden: The United States and its allies will give a decisive response if Russia continues to invade Ukraine

The conversation between Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky was devoted to discussing ways to relieve tension caused by the concentration of Russian troops at the Ukrainian borders.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday that the United States and its allies would give a “decisive response” if Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the White House, which was made by press secretary Jen Psaki.

“President Biden has clearly stated that the United States and its allies and partners will give a decisive response if Russia continues to invade Ukraine,” Psaki said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

Vladimir Zelensky expressed gratitude to the U.S. President for his unwavering support.

The President of Ukraine wrote on Twitter that during the conversation they discussed common actions aimed at preserving peace in Europe and preventing further escalation of the conflict.

He also noted that the conversation confirmed the special nature of U.S.-Ukrainian relations.

As noted earlier, the purpose of the conversation was to discuss ways to relieve tension caused by the concentration of Russian troops near the eastern borders of Ukraine.

On Friday, an official representative of the White House announced the upcoming conversation between the two presidents. This happened a day after Biden held telephone talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Biden failed to make significant progress in persuading Putin to withdraw the approximately 100,000 troops stationed near the borders with Ukraine, although American officials do not believe that Putin made the decision to invade the neighboring country.

During a 50-minute telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Russia on Thursday, Biden again warned Putin that the United States and its Western allies would impose significant economic sanctions against Moscow if Putin invaded Ukraine, although Biden ruled out a military response.

On December 31, during New Year’s Eve events in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden told reporters that Russia’s new aggressive actions against Ukraine would lead to tough sanctions that would be a strong blow to the Russian economy.

“We made it clear to President Putin that if he takes any more actions, invades Ukraine, we will apply severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe together with our NATO allies, and this will be (for Russia) a high price that it will have to pay,” the head of the White House stressed.

The Kremlin, in turn, said that during the conversation, Putin told Biden that tough new sanctions could lead to a complete rupture of relations between Washington and Moscow.

Biden also said that during telephone talks with the Russian leader on December 30, it was once again agreed to hold U.S.-Russian talks in Geneva on January 9-10, as well as a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12 in Brussels and negotiations within the OSCE on January 13.

On the last day of the outgoing year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. It was about the readiness of the allies to give a tough response to a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The North Atlantic Alliance is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia, at the same time it is strengthening unity to deter further (Russian) aggression against Ukraine,” the U.S. Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The United States supplies Kiev with small arms and ammunition, as well as Javelin missiles, which, according to their statements, should be used exclusively for defense purposes.

“President Biden [in a conversation with Putin] reiterated that significant progress in these dialogues can only happen in conditions of de-escalation, not escalation,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

During the upcoming negotiations, Russia will demand that NATO, the military alliance formed after World War II, deny membership to Ukraine and reduce its presence in Central and Eastern Europe. The White House declined to comment on the details of the closed-door talks.

Recall that after a telephone conversation between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on December 30, a group of 24 former U.S. national security officials and experts on Russia (it includes former employees of the Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations) issued a statement calling on the head of the White House to immediately and publicly outline a list of tough sanctions that Russia will face if the Kremlin launches a new aggression against Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, the statement was signed by several former US ambassadors, including former ambassadors to Russia: Michael McFaul and Alexander Vershbow and former ambassadors to Ukraine: Steven Pifer and John Herbst.