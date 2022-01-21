Biden: There is a real race going on in the world between democracies and autocracies

The U.S. President said that the leaders of Russia, China and other countries really believe that democracies are not so consistent with the XXI century.

Democratic and authoritarian regimes in the modern world are in a state of race with each other. This opinion was expressed by U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at an online event of the Democratic National Committee.

“You know, there is a real race going on between democracies and autocracies. The President of Russia [Vladimir Putin], Chairman of the PRC [Xi Jinping] and leaders of other countries <…> really believe that democracies are not so consistent with the XXI century, because everything is changing so fast, <…> [that] you cannot develop consensus due to lack of time, and autocracies can just do it,” he argued.

“We will demonstrate that democracy is the only way. <…> I tell every world leader that betting against the American people has never been good,” the U.S. president added.