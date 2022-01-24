Biden to discuss the situation around Ukraine with European leaders via video link

According to the White House, the conversation is scheduled on January 24.

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the situation around Ukraine with European leaders via video link on Monday. This was reported by the press service of the White House.

“In the afternoon, the president will hold a video call with European leaders via a secure communication line as part of our close consultations and coordination with transatlantic allies and partners in response to the Russian military buildup near the borders of Ukraine,” the updated schedule of the American leader says.

The video call is expected to be attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Council Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the leaders of Great Britain, Italy, Poland, France, and Germany. The conversation will be held in a closed mode for the press.