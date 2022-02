The U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. A representative of the White House told reporters about this.

“As part of our ongoing close coordination with allies, President Biden will hold a conversation with German Chancellor Scholz over a secure communication line today,” he said. The conversation will take place at about 2:30 pm East Coast time.

On Tuesday, Scholz paid a visit to Moscow.