Biden to hold phone talks with Zelensky on Sunday

On the eve of the New Year, the U.S. president once again warned that Russia would pay a “high price” in the event of a new invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden will talk on the phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, a White House official said on Friday, a day after Biden held telephone talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Biden plans to speak by phone with Ukrainian President Zelensky, the official told reporters, “to confirm the support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity from the United States, to consider preparations for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.”

Joe Biden himself on December 31, during New Year’s events in Wilmington, Delaware, told reporters that Russia’s new aggressive actions against Ukraine would lead to tough sanctions that would be a strong blow to the Russian economy.

“We made it clear to President Putin that if he takes any more actions, invades Ukraine, we will apply severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe together with our NATO allies, and this will be (for Russia) a high price that it will have to pay,” the head of the White House stressed.

Biden also said that during telephone talks with the Russian leader on December 30, it was once again agreed to hold diplomatic US-Russian talks in Geneva on January 9-10, as well as a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12 in Brussels and negotiations within the OSCE on January 13.

In turn, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on the last day of the outgoing year. It was about the readiness of the allied countries to give a tough response to a possible new invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

“The North Atlantic Alliance is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia, at the same time it is strengthening unity to deter further (Russian) aggression against Ukraine,” the U.S. Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.