Biden to Zelensky: the United States will respond “quickly and decisively” to Russian aggression

After a telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine, the White House reiterated its firm commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but did not disclose details of what the American “response” to Russia’s invasion might be.

The U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday, February 13, held a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, in which he made it clear to Vladimir Zelensky that the United States, together with its allies and partners, would respond “quickly and decisively” to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Based on previous statements by the U.S. administration, the White House strictly refrains from participating in military actions, but at the same time President Biden stressed the firm commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“The leaders of the two countries agreed on the importance of further diplomatic work and [strategic] deterrence in response to the buildup of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine,” the White House said.

Interestingly, even before the conversation with Joe Biden, the President of Ukraine did not attach much importance to warnings from various sources that a Russian invasion could happen in the near future.

Vladimir Zelensky said that he has not yet seen convincing evidence of an imminent invasion, despite the approach of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border and the cancellation of flights of some airlines to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly called on his compatriots to calm down, while Russian forces surrounded Ukraine from three sides, explaining this by conducting military exercises. In addition, Russia has deployed six amphibious ships to the Black Sea, expanding the possibilities for landing on the coast.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, commenting on the warnings of the U.S. intelligence services on Sunday, stressed that the White House has no reason to talk about specific dates – and even more so, days – of a possible attack by Russian troops.